AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.