1Security Monitoring Tool is a commercial security information and event management tool by 1Security. Antiy Situational Awareness Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 environments need visibility into user behavior anomalies and permission changes that native Microsoft tools leave blind, and 1Security Monitoring Tool delivers that through continuous activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive with real-time alerting on suspicious patterns. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions effectively, meaning you get detection and analysis of anomalies in place, though incident response orchestration remains your responsibility. Skip this if your organization runs minimal Microsoft 365 usage or lacks the analyst capacity to act on behavioral alerts; the tool surfaces problems but doesn't automate remediation.
Antiy Situational Awareness Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security operations centers managing complex, multi-vendor detection infrastructure will find real value in Antiy Situational Awareness Platform's attack chain reconstruction and event prioritization from high-volume heterogeneous data sources. The platform covers four of five NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it excels at finding anomalies and connecting them into meaningful incidents rather than surfacing isolated alerts. Skip this if your team runs primarily cloud-native workloads or lacks the analyst depth to operationalize interactive 3D topology visualization; the on-premises deployment and Asia-Pacific vendor footprint also impose latency and support considerations for Western enterprises accustomed to domestic vendors.
Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform
Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Monitoring Tool vs Antiy Situational Awareness Platform for your security information and event management needs.
1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..
Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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