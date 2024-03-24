Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.

Beelzebub

Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or validating detection logic will get the most from Beelzebub because it's free and runs on Kubernetes, letting you deploy realistic attack scenarios without licensing friction. The 1,899 GitHub stars and native Helm support signal active maintenance and actual ops use, not academic-only code. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with SOC integration out of the box; Beelzebub requires hands-on deployment and tuning to extract signal from its deception data.