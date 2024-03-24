AMT Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Beelzebub is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.
Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or validating detection logic will get the most from Beelzebub because it's free and runs on Kubernetes, letting you deploy realistic attack scenarios without licensing friction. The 1,899 GitHub stars and native Helm support signal active maintenance and actual ops use, not academic-only code. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with SOC integration out of the box; Beelzebub requires hands-on deployment and tuning to extract signal from its deception data.
A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AMT Honeypot vs Beelzebub for your honeypots & deception needs.
AMT Honeypot: A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability..
Beelzebub: Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox