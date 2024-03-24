AMT Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Apate is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Apate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.
Fraud and abuse teams at startups and SMBs handling high call volumes will get the most from Apate because its AI bots actively engage scammers across voice and SMS to extract actionable intelligence rather than passively blocking them. The hybrid deployment model and real-time scammer conversation capture give you wallet addresses and bank accounts that feed directly into takedown workflows, which matters when you're resource-constrained and need each interaction to yield investigation leads. Skip this if you need detection-only capabilities; Apate is built around active engagement, so buyers uncomfortable with that posture or operating in heavily regulated fraud contexts where passive monitoring is preferred should look elsewhere.
A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability.
AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel
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Common questions about comparing AMT Honeypot vs Apate for your honeypots & deception needs.
AMT Honeypot: A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability..
Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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