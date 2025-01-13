Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..

Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.