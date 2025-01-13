Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast should use Contrast ContrastScan because it catches real exploitable vulnerabilities instead of burying dev teams in false positives; the risk-based analysis engine prioritizes what actually matters, and scan times in seconds mean developers won't skip the gate. ContrastScan covers 30+ languages with native CI/CD wiring, so you're not bolting on a separate tool to your pipeline. Skip this if you need software composition analysis or runtime protection layered in; ContrastScan does static code scanning only, and you'll need separate tools for dependency and production vulnerabilities.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) differentiates with Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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