Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Amplify Security Fix Your Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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