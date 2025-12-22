Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast should use Contrast ContrastScan because it catches real exploitable vulnerabilities instead of burying dev teams in false positives; the risk-based analysis engine prioritizes what actually matters, and scan times in seconds mean developers won't skip the gate. ContrastScan covers 30+ languages with native CI/CD wiring, so you're not bolting on a separate tool to your pipeline. Skip this if you need software composition analysis or runtime protection layered in; ContrastScan does static code scanning only, and you'll need separate tools for dependency and production vulnerabilities.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) differentiates with Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review and Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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