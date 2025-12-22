Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.