AMExtractor is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge
AWS teams investigating API-driven incidents will appreciate this framework because it lets you pivot directly from CloudTrail logs to forensic analysis without licensing another tool; the free pricing and 374 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who built it to solve their own problems. The EventBridge integration closes the notification gap that leaves most teams manually chasing alerts across Slack and email. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven incident response platform with playbook orchestration and case management; this is code-first and assumes you're comfortable with SQL queries and infrastructure-as-code.
AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code.
An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing AMExtractor vs AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AMExtractor: AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code..
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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