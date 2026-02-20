AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..

AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.