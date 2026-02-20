AISI DFIR is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by AISI. AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to move fast on active incidents will find AISI DFIR's managed service model cuts through the hiring shortage for in-house forensics expertise. The Scout and Hunter tools automate evidence collection and persistence removal directly on affected systems, compressing response timelines that would otherwise stretch weeks. The caveat: this is a managed service first, so your team trades hands-on control for speed and specialist depth, making it less suitable for organizations that need full visibility and control over every forensic decision.
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge
AWS teams investigating API-driven incidents will appreciate this framework because it lets you pivot directly from CloudTrail logs to forensic analysis without licensing another tool; the free pricing and 374 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who built it to solve their own problems. The EventBridge integration closes the notification gap that leaves most teams manually chasing alerts across Slack and email. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven incident response platform with playbook orchestration and case management; this is code-first and assumes you're comfortable with SQL queries and infrastructure-as-code.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing AISI DFIR vs AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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