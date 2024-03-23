AMExtractor is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
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Common questions about comparing AMExtractor vs AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AMExtractor: AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code..
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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