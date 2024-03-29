AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..

Devicie: Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated multi-tenant Intune lifecycle management (setup, updates, monitoring, remediation), Automated tenant configuration builds with zero-trust and least-privilege standards, Continuous misconfiguration and compliance gap detection and remediation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.