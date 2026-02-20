Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Devicie: Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated multi-tenant Intune lifecycle management (setup, updates, monitoring, remediation), Automated tenant configuration builds with zero-trust and least-privilege standards, Continuous misconfiguration and compliance gap detection and remediation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.