Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Devicie: Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated multi-tenant Intune lifecycle management (setup, updates, monitoring, remediation), Automated tenant configuration builds with zero-trust and least-privilege standards, Continuous misconfiguration and compliance gap detection and remediation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.