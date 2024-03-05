Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amazon GuardDuty is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty vs Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Amazon GuardDuty: Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts..
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty and Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty is Free while Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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