Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amazon GuardDuty is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Mitiga CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Mitiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.
Teams with SaaS-heavy attack surfaces will find real value in Mitiga CDR because it actually monitors identity abuse and lateral movement across cloud applications instead of just flagging anomalies at the perimeter. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, which matters when your threat actors are already inside your Google Workspace or Salesforce tenant. Skip this if you need strong forensic recovery capabilities; Mitiga prioritizes detection and containment over deep post-incident reconstruction.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty vs Mitiga CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Amazon GuardDuty: Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts..
Mitiga CDR: Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud. built by Mitiga. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty and Mitiga CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty is Free while Mitiga CDR is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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