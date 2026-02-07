ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..

Mitiga CDR: Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud. built by Mitiga. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.