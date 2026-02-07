Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. Mitiga CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Mitiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
Teams with SaaS-heavy attack surfaces will find real value in Mitiga CDR because it actually monitors identity abuse and lateral movement across cloud applications instead of just flagging anomalies at the perimeter. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, which matters when your threat actors are already inside your Google Workspace or Salesforce tenant. Skip this if you need strong forensic recovery capabilities; Mitiga prioritizes detection and containment over deep post-incident reconstruction.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud
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Common questions about comparing ClearVector RuntimeVisibility vs Mitiga CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
Mitiga CDR: Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud. built by Mitiga. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility differentiates with Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks. Mitiga CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is developed by ClearVector. Mitiga CDR is developed by Mitiga. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility and Mitiga CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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