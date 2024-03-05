AMAaaS Agent is a free mobile device management tool. Devicie is a commercial mobile device management tool by Devicie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing AMAaaS Agent vs Devicie for your mobile device management needs.
AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..
Devicie: Multi-tenant MS Intune automation & compliance platform for MSPs. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Automated multi-tenant Intune lifecycle management (setup, updates, monitoring, remediation), Automated tenant configuration builds with zero-trust and least-privilege standards, Continuous misconfiguration and compliance gap detection and remediation..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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