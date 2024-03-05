Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.

CYQUEO Mobile Device Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing devices across multiple data centers and cloud environments will get the most from CYQUEO Mobile Device Management because it handles hybrid infrastructure without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing Ivanti stack. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and compliance verification for regulated industries. Skip this if you need native support for every mobile OS or a vendor with a larger support team; CYQUEO's thirty-person operation and European base mean slower feature velocity than market giants, and iOS-heavy organizations may find gaps in Apple-specific controls.