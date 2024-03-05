AMAaaS Agent is a free mobile device management tool. CYQUEO Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by CYQUEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing devices across multiple data centers and cloud environments will get the most from CYQUEO Mobile Device Management because it handles hybrid infrastructure without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing Ivanti stack. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and compliance verification for regulated industries. Skip this if you need native support for every mobile OS or a vendor with a larger support team; CYQUEO's thirty-person operation and European base mean slower feature velocity than market giants, and iOS-heavy organizations may find gaps in Apple-specific controls.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM
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Common questions about comparing AMAaaS Agent vs CYQUEO Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management across data centers and cloud, Centralized mobile device visibility and monitoring, Mobile device security audit and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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