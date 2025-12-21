Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. CYQUEO Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by CYQUEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing devices across multiple data centers and cloud environments will get the most from CYQUEO Mobile Device Management because it handles hybrid infrastructure without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing Ivanti stack. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and compliance verification for regulated industries. Skip this if you need native support for every mobile OS or a vendor with a larger support team; CYQUEO's thirty-person operation and European base mean slower feature velocity than market giants, and iOS-heavy organizations may find gaps in Apple-specific controls.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs CYQUEO Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management across data centers and cloud, Centralized mobile device visibility and monitoring, Mobile device security audit and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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