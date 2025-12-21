Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

CYQUEO Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management across data centers and cloud, Centralized mobile device visibility and monitoring, Mobile device security audit and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.