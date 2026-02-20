Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

CYQUEO Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management across data centers and cloud, Centralized mobile device visibility and monitoring, Mobile device security audit and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.