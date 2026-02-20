Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. CYQUEO Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by CYQUEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing devices across multiple data centers and cloud environments will get the most from CYQUEO Mobile Device Management because it handles hybrid infrastructure without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing Ivanti stack. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and compliance verification for regulated industries. Skip this if you need native support for every mobile OS or a vendor with a larger support team; CYQUEO's thirty-person operation and European base mean slower feature velocity than market giants, and iOS-heavy organizations may find gaps in Apple-specific controls.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs CYQUEO Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
CYQUEO Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for securing mobile devices and endpoints via Ivanti UEM. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management across data centers and cloud, Centralized mobile device visibility and monitoring, Mobile device security audit and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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