Altospam Mailsafe is a commercial email security platforms tool by Altospam. Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in spam and phishing will benefit most from Altospam Mailsafe because it combines multiple filtering methods,Bayesian analysis, behavioral AI, and real-time blackhole checking,without requiring a dedicated security team to tune it. The tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over post-breach recovery, which aligns with organizations that need fast, automated threat rejection rather than forensic capabilities. Skip this if you're an enterprise that needs advanced threat hunting, user behavior analytics, or deep integration with your SOC workflow; Altospam is deliberately lightweight.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
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Common questions about comparing Altospam Mailsafe vs Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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