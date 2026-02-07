Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.