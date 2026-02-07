Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform is a commercial email security platforms tool by CYQUEO. Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and business email compromise alerts should evaluate Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform for its behavioral AI detection, which catches account takeovers and zero-day attacks that signature-based filters routinely miss. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it's built for continuous anomaly hunting and incident characterization rather than just blocking known threats. Skip this if your org needs thick integration with legacy on-premises email systems or requires extensive customization; Abnormal's API-first cloud design assumes you've already migrated away from that complexity.
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks should run Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security; its dual SEG and API deployment options let you protect Microsoft 365 without ripping out your existing email infrastructure. The platform catches impersonation and polymorphic threats at pre-delivery and post-delivery stages, meaning you're not betting everything on a single choke point. Skip this if you need deep integration with non-Microsoft email systems or demand granular SOAR-style playbooks for incident response; Bitdefender prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach automation.
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform vs Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform: AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO. built by CYQUEO. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based detection of email attacks, Protection against phishing and business email compromise, Account takeover detection and remediation..
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Pre-delivery and post-delivery email protection, Secure Email Gateway (SEG) and API-based deployment options, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and impersonation detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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