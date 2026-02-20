Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

Stixview

Threat intelligence analysts who need to embed STIX2 graphs directly into reports and dashboards should reach for Stixview because it's the only free option that actually renders structured CTI data as interactive visualizations instead of static JSON. The 91 GitHub stars and active JS library maintenance mean you're getting something real teams use, not abandoned freeware. Skip this if your workflow is locked into a commercial TIP with its own visualization layer; Stixview solves a specific integration problem, not threat intelligence collection or enrichment.