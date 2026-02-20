Startups and mid-market brands bleeding revenue to phishing and counterfeit sites need Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown because its in-house takedown team actually removes fake domains instead of just flagging them, cutting weeks off the typical remediation cycle. The operation scans 10 million-plus sites daily and maintains blocklists across ISPs, CDNs, and major browsers, meaning detected threats hit the network within hours. Skip this if your organization has the internal legal and technical bandwidth to manage takedowns solo or if you're only hunting advanced phishing tied to APT campaigns; Allure's strength is volume-based consumer-facing fraud, not targeted spear phishing investigation.

Stixview

Threat intelligence analysts who need to embed STIX2 graphs directly into reports and dashboards should reach for Stixview because it's the only free option that actually renders structured CTI data as interactive visualizations instead of static JSON. The 91 GitHub stars and active JS library maintenance mean you're getting something real teams use, not abandoned freeware. Skip this if your workflow is locked into a commercial TIP with its own visualization layer; Stixview solves a specific integration problem, not threat intelligence collection or enrichment.