Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense: Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.