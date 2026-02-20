Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense: Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.