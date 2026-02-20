Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Netcraft Social Media Protection: Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, Executive and employee profile impersonation detection, Social media ad monitoring and removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.