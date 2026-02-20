Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

HUMAN Malvertising: Protects digital ads from malvertising by detecting malicious creatives. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral malvertising detection in creatives and landing pages, Comprehensive monitoring dashboard with analytics and reporting, Automated threat protection with continuous updates..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.