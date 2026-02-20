Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

HUMAN Malvertising: Protects digital ads from malvertising by detecting malicious creatives. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral malvertising detection in creatives and landing pages, Comprehensive monitoring dashboard with analytics and reporting, Automated threat protection with continuous updates..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.