Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

FirmGuardian Brand Protection: Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel. built by FirmGuardian. Core capabilities include Brand abuse detection (phishing, malware distribution, scams using brand assets), Brand infringement monitoring (counterfeit goods, unauthorized resellers, logo/trademark misuse), Brand threat intelligence (adversarial infrastructure mapping, threat actor identification)..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.