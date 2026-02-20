Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allot. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ISPs and telecom carriers deploying residential broadband security should pick Allot HomeSecure for device fingerprinting and anomaly detection that requires zero customer configuration; the zero-touch CPE agent deployment and automatic device profiling eliminate the friction that kills adoption in consumer networks. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and device-level behavioral analysis (DE.CM coverage) means it catches compromised IoT devices before they pivot laterally, a real problem in homes where users won't update firmware or change default passwords. Skip this if you need deep packet inspection for encrypted traffic analysis or incident response automation beyond blocking; Allot prioritizes detection over remediation workflows.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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