Allgress Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Allgress. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Allgress Vulnerability Management because it actually ties vulnerability findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE counts. The platform integrates directly with Qualys and Nessus data while forcing prioritization through risk workflows and asset context, which cuts the typical triage overhead by half. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or expects point-and-click remediation orchestration; Allgress assumes you have basic hygiene in place and need help deciding what to fix first.
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vulnerability Management vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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