A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. Allgress Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Allgress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Allgress Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Allgress Vulnerability Management because it actually ties vulnerability findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE counts. The platform integrates directly with Qualys and Nessus data while forcing prioritization through risk workflows and asset context, which cuts the typical triage overhead by half. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or expects point-and-click remediation orchestration; Allgress assumes you have basic hygiene in place and need help deciding what to fix first.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs Allgress Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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