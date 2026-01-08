Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.

Allgress Vulnerability Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Allgress Vulnerability Management because it actually ties vulnerability findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE counts. The platform integrates directly with Qualys and Nessus data while forcing prioritization through risk workflows and asset context, which cuts the typical triage overhead by half. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or expects point-and-click remediation orchestration; Allgress assumes you have basic hygiene in place and need help deciding what to fix first.