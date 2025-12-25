Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.