Allgress Vendor Management Solution

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.