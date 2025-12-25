Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Allgress. Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Vendor Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Security teams managing 50+ vendors will get immediate value from Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management because its DVE score replaces hours of manual breach correlation analysis with exploitation likelihood data you can actually act on. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, and the 68,000-vendor profile network means you're scoring against actual observed attack patterns, not generic questionnaires. Skip this if your vendors are mostly small local partners with no public security footprint; the tool's strength is detecting what's already been exploited at scale.
Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vendor Management Solution vs Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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