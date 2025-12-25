Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

Network Intelligence Advise Framework: Framework for assessing, designing, and implementing cybersecurity programs. built by Network Intelligence. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity landscape assessment across people, processes, and technology, Three-year security program design with maturity roadmap, AI integration for predictive analysis and real-time monitoring..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.