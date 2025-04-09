Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Telos Xacta 360: Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization. built by Telos Corporation. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance assessment, Always-on authorization, Automated risk management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.