Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Telos Xacta 360 is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Telos Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing federal compliance or seeking continuous authorization should pick Telos Xacta 360 for its always-on ATO capability, which collapses the traditional annual assessment cycle into real-time risk visibility. FedRAMP High authorization support and CSRMC compliance coverage mean your authorization artifact never goes stale, and the platform's strength in NIST GV functions (Organizational Context, Risk Management Strategy, Oversight) reflects that governance-first design. This tool is not for organizations primarily hunting detection and response; its architecture prioritizes compliance assessment over anomaly hunting, making it a poor fit if continuous monitoring for active threats is your near-term security investment.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Telos Xacta 360 for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Telos Xacta 360: Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization. built by Telos Corporation. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance assessment, Always-on authorization, Automated risk management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. Telos Xacta 360 differentiates with Continuous compliance assessment, Always-on authorization, Automated risk management.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. Telos Xacta 360 is developed by Telos Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Telos Xacta 360 serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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