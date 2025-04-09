Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

SureCloud GRC Platform: GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities. built by SureCloud. Core capabilities include Event-based GRC technology platform, Control mapping with proprietary SureCloud Controls Framework, Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM)..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.