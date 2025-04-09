Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions: Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt. built by Resolver. Core capabilities include Enterprise risk management, Internal audit management, Third-party risk management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.