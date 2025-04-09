Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Resolver. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise organizations juggling regulatory compliance, third-party risk, and incident response across multiple teams will find Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions most valuable for its ability to centralize compliance evidence and incident workflows in one platform, reducing the audit trail fragmentation that plagues organizations running point tools. The platform covers 14 NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Govern, Identify, Detect, and Respond; notably strong in governance and incident management (NIST RS.MA, RS.AN, RS.CO) but lighter on detection and recovery capabilities. Steer clear if your priority is real-time threat detection or if you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Resolver assumes you have those tools elsewhere and focuses on the documentation and coordination layer.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions: Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt. built by Resolver. Core capabilities include Enterprise risk management, Internal audit management, Third-party risk management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions differentiates with Enterprise risk management, Internal audit management, Third-party risk management.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions is developed by Resolver. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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