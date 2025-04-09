Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Eramba is a free governance risk and compliance platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Small to midsize organizations building GRC from scratch should start with Eramba because the open-source model lets you customize workflows without vendor lock-in or six-figure licensing. The free tier includes risk assessments, policy management, and audit trails covering NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions, which means you're not paying per feature or user seat. Skip this if you need pre-built integrations with your existing IT service management tools or want hand-holding through a SOC 2 audit; Eramba requires technical capacity to deploy and configure.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Eramba for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Eramba: A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Eramba serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Key differences: Allgress GRC Solutions is Commercial while Eramba is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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