Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Diligent AI: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Diligent Corporation. Core capabilities include Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.