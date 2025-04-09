Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Diligent AI is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise governance teams managing audit, risk, and compliance across distributed operations will find Diligent AI's strength in consolidating board-level visibility and automating risk identification at scale. The platform covers seven NIST GRC functions including organizational context, risk strategy, and oversight across 130+ countries, which matters if your audit trails and decision documentation need to survive regulatory scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is operational risk detection or if you're a small team that doesn't yet need centralized board material management; the value unlock assumes maturity in governance processes.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Diligent AI for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Diligent AI: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Diligent Corporation. Core capabilities include Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. Diligent AI differentiates with Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. Diligent AI is developed by Diligent Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Diligent AI serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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