Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Diligent AI is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise governance teams managing audit, risk, and compliance across distributed operations will find Diligent AI's strength in consolidating board-level visibility and automating risk identification at scale. The platform covers seven NIST GRC functions including organizational context, risk strategy, and oversight across 130+ countries, which matters if your audit trails and decision documentation need to survive regulatory scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is operational risk detection or if you're a small team that doesn't yet need centralized board material management; the value unlock assumes maturity in governance processes.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Diligent AI for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Diligent AI: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Diligent Corporation. Core capabilities include Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Diligent AI differentiates with Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Diligent AI is developed by Diligent Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Diligent AI serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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