6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Diligent AI: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Diligent Corporation. Core capabilities include Board material centralization and management, AI-enhanced meeting preparation and insights, Risk identification and early warning..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.