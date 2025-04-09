Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Clearly AI is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Clearly AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual assessment work should use Clearly AI to replace spreadsheet-driven risk reviews with templated automation; the 30+ built-in assessment templates for security, privacy, and compliance cut the grunt work while human-in-the-loop validation catches the AI hallucinations that plague other vendors. Coverage across NIST GV (governance), ID (identify), and PR (protect) functions means it handles the upstream policy and architecture work most tools skip. This is not for organizations that need detection or response capabilities; Clearly AI stops at the assessment phase and hands off findings to your ticketing system.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Clearly AI for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Clearly AI: AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments. built by Clearly AI. Core capabilities include 30+ automated review templates for security and privacy assessments, Architecture diagram generation from code, Policy-aligned assessment customization..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. Clearly AI differentiates with 30+ automated review templates for security and privacy assessments, Architecture diagram generation from code, Policy-aligned assessment customization.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. Clearly AI is developed by Clearly AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Clearly AI serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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