Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Clearly AI is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Clearly AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual assessment work should use Clearly AI to replace spreadsheet-driven risk reviews with templated automation; the 30+ built-in assessment templates for security, privacy, and compliance cut the grunt work while human-in-the-loop validation catches the AI hallucinations that plague other vendors. Coverage across NIST GV (governance), ID (identify), and PR (protect) functions means it handles the upstream policy and architecture work most tools skip. This is not for organizations that need detection or response capabilities; Clearly AI stops at the assessment phase and hands off findings to your ticketing system.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Clearly AI for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Clearly AI: AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments. built by Clearly AI. Core capabilities include 30+ automated review templates for security and privacy assessments, Architecture diagram generation from code, Policy-aligned assessment customization..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Clearly AI differentiates with 30+ automated review templates for security and privacy assessments, Architecture diagram generation from code, Policy-aligned assessment customization.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Clearly AI is developed by Clearly AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Clearly AI serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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