Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Clearly AI: AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments. built by Clearly AI. Core capabilities include 30+ automated review templates for security and privacy assessments, Architecture diagram generation from code, Policy-aligned assessment customization..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.