Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

AnChain.AI Web3SOC

Crypto-native security teams and Web3 platforms need AnChain.AI Web3SOC because it cuts Mean Time to Detect below five minutes across multiple blockchains, something generic SOCs simply cannot do without rewriting detection rules for each chain. The platform covers NIST's Detect and Respond functions across continuous monitoring, incident analysis, and threat response, with AML capabilities that handle the compliance requirements traditional SOC vendors ignore. Skip this if your organization runs only Ethereum or has no blockchain exposure; the multi-chain strength and crypto-specific threat intelligence become overhead for teams without cross-chain operations.