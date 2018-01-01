Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution: AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include AI attack surface mapping, Automated AI red teaming, AI vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.