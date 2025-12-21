Security teams deploying large language models in production need continuous red teaming before vulnerabilities reach users, and Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM tests for the specific attacks that matter: prompt injection, jailbreaking, and data leakage across hundreds of known LLM attack patterns. The platform covers OWASP LLM Top 10 vectors and delivers threat modeling tied to risk assessment and adversarial event analysis, giving you the threat intelligence most red teaming tools skip. Skip this if you're looking for a general LLM governance platform or need to audit third-party models you don't control; Adversa is built for teams responsible for their own deployed models.

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs and RAG systems need Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution to find vulnerabilities in AI models before attackers do, since traditional application security tools miss prompt injection, hallucination exploits, and data exfiltration risks specific to generative AI. The platform's multi-modal testing across LLMs, image, and audio models with CI/CD integration means you catch AI-specific threats at the same velocity as code changes. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI applications or is still evaluating whether to build versus buy your generative AI layer; the ROI equation changes when you're running production AI workloads.