Alice WonderFence: Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video..

CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.