Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Radware Cloud WAF Service is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Radware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should pick Radware Cloud WAF Service for its AI-driven behavioral analysis, which catches application-layer attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform scores strong on NIST Detect and Continuous Monitoring, meaning you get real-time anomaly detection without the manual tuning overhead of traditional WAF rules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling network perimeter, DDoS, and application security together; Radware is application-focused and doesn't replace your network WAF strategy.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Radware Cloud WAF Service for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Radware Cloud WAF Service: A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments. built by Radware..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Radware Cloud WAF Service is developed by Radware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Radware Cloud WAF Service serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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